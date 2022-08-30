Homes, businesses, vehicles damaged by floods in South

Journalists travelling to the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation’s (PDRC) media conference on flooding yesterday had to turn back, as mid-morning rains brought water rising out of surrounding watercourses.PDRC chairman Dr Allen Sammy rescheduled the media conference for this morning to speak about the corporation’s lack of funding to combat perennial flooding.There was traffic congestion along the SS Erin Road, as overfilled watercourses spilt into the area where popular doubles vendors ply their trade, nearby businesses and the Francis Seupaul Recreation Ground.
Roadside vendor Randy Doobree saw some of his produce washed away.
Motorists trying to enter Debe turned around but those with SUVs, pickups and trucks battled through. Several motorists who were parked in the town area saw water enter their cars. Some residents waited for a break in showers to wade through the waters in their boots, while others rolled up their pants and removed their footwear or rode bicycles.
Andrew Francis, a resident of Debe Trace, said flooding occurs anytime it rains for more than five minutes. Francis said he went to the PDRC several times and made written complaints years ago, but it was over 20 years since it had cleaned the drains. He recalled the floods following the 2010 general elections, saying that Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal stood among the silt in his yard. Despite a promise of help, he said nothing ever came.
«To date, not even a sweetie. Not a direction from them. They gave you numbers to call, nobody is answering the numbers. It is what the poor people end up having to deal with every time rain falls because our cries fall on deaf ears. People fed up,» Francis said.
Narine Chankar missed his flight to New York after water entered the lower story of his home. This left Radha Harripersad and her five children stuck in the front part of their home. Most of their house and yard was left under water.
PDRC chairman Sammy said it was a bad day for many businesses in that area, as they had to close early and spend the afternoon waiting to clean up. Sammy said there were floods throughout Penal and Debe. While some of the water receded around noon, he said high tide was approaching and more rainfall would exacerbate the problem.
«I know there were four reports, but that was more to the Eastern end of Penal/Debe, and the water had not yet reached over the main road. But it was heading in that direction,» Sammy said.
He was waiting to see the impact of the water movement toward Woodland. At mid-afternoon, water gathered along Pluck Road. Water also accumulated on the Solomon Hochoy Highway between Golconda and Debe, causing traffic to merge into a single lane at some points. There was also a pickup truck that skidded into the median, where water was rising. However, police and a wrecker were quickly on the scene.
While there was no major flooding in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation areas, chairman Henry Awong said existing landslips continue to worsen. Awong said once the rain continues, it could cause a total collapse, blocking off several communities from the rest of the country.
