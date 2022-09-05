Homeless man stabbed to death in Portland

Entornointeligente.com /

The body of a homeless man was discovered with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds shortly after 6 a.m., Monday, on the Port Antonio West Harbour property in Portland.

Police sources have revealed that the man, who is believed to be in his forties, was found under a guinep tree.

The police said a passer-by, who was walking through the West Harbour property, saw the man, went to investigate and observed bloodstains on his chest.

Investigators, who arrived on the scene shortly after, have confirmed that the man had what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper body.

Police sources have also revealed that there was a trail of blood leading to the body.

