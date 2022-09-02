Homeless back on the streets as Centre for Displaced closes

After 31 years of providing accommodation mainly for street dwellers in Port-of-Spain and its environs, the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons (CSDP) yesterday closed its doors and landed 34 of these homeless individuals, who refused alternative accommodation, back on the streets.
This cadre of homeless people, who opted not to be institutionalised, will now re-join those already socially displaced individuals who have been forced to eke out a living on the streets of the capital city.
In April, a head count conducted by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) found there were 286 street dwellers in Port-of-Spain.
The CSDP at Riverside Plaza car park was managed by the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP).
In a Sunday Guardian article last month, the SVP came under heavy scrutiny by the MSDFS for the way they handled millions of dollars allocated by the Government to manage the five-storey facility, which could accommodate 200 clients.
SVP came under the radar in a 136-page Joint Select Committee 2022 report on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity chaired by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, which found that the organisation had not been compliant with the provision of accurate and timely reports to the MSDFS, which paid a subvention of $2.8 million annually for care for the homeless. The report also revealed a lack of financial accountability and systemic deficiencies.
In the last three decades, the Government has forked out $50 million to the SVP for the care of street dwellers in the capital. Many of the street dwellers are drug addicts, unemployed, HIV positive, mentally unstable and have family issues.
It cost the State $1,725 each month to feed and care for a socially displaced person.
In July, the 80 residents at the CSDP were informed by the ministry of the centre’s August 30th closure. The ministry noted that the facility was a temporary measure and was not purpose-built but rather retrofitted to provide a basic level of care.
The residents were offered four alternative accommodations – a community care programme, training opportunities, rehabilitation and rental assistance.
The move was reportedly met with objection by many of the residents.
Two weeks ago, the numbers at the CSDP began dwindling, as there were only 72 residents.
In the Sunday Guardian last week, Minister of Social Development Donna Cox admitted that 15 residents refused to engage officers of the ministry, while 13 residents left of their own volition. Over the weekend, nine residents also moved out, refusing to accept the ministry’s proposal.
On Tuesday, of the 56 residents living in the centre, only 40 were served letters by the ministry informing them that they had refused alternative accommodation.
«The other 16 could not be found,» a source at the CSDP told Guardian Media yesterday.
Yesterday, only three of the residents who had initially refused the alternative shelter requested placements. Two were placed in a community care programme while the third was accepted into New Life Ministries.
Unhappy with
alternative options
Many of the socially displaced residents who had to vacate the facility by 11 am yesterday admitted that they declined the ministry’s alternative care because they wanted their freedom of movement.
Homeless woman Rosita Thomas, who lived at the CSDP for five years, said many of the residents recently walked out in desperation.
«They are just outside at large,» Thomas said.
She claimed information regarding the alternative places was being kept a secret, while a female friend who accepted accommodation elsewhere alleged being prevented from seeing her boyfriend at the new location.
«The residents they take from the centre, we don’t know where they carry them… and the people don’t know where they are going. And when they go there, they cannot come out. Friends and family cannot visit you,» she alleged.
«Sometimes, they taking away your cell phone as well. So, people just disappearing. I call it human trafficking. I don’t like it at all.»
Like many others, Thomas said she would roam the city at night.
When 61-year-old Cynthia Bernard’s Chaguanas home was gutted by fire a few months ago, she moved into CSDP, which was her only sanctuary.
Desperate and homeless once more yesterday, Bernard said she believes the homes and centres the ministry offered were for people who have drug addiction, mental health issues and health complications.
«I am not in that category. I am right in my mind…I have no sickness or symptoms, I am able to work and do things,» she pointed out.
Bernard said to live in a facility where you cannot go and come as you pleased was like living in a prison or jail.
«You can’t go here and you can’t go there. I am not a little child.»
Asked where she will spend the night, Bernard replied, «Only God knows. I trust in God. He is going to work out something.»
Clutching his only belongings – a bag of clothes-, a male resident complained about the manner in which the relocation was done.
«It was like no regard for us. At one point in time, they were getting on as if you have to go to another centre. They were threatening and telling you if they hold you outside, they go lock you up for loitering, just because I decided not to go.»
Having lived at the centre for four years, he said he was not satisfied with the alternative options.
«That is like incarceration.»
Describing himself as a hustler, he said he would look for a cheap place to rent.
Several of the residents complained that when they were housed at the CSDP, their social and disability grants, along with their monthly senior citizen pensions, were stopped by the ministry.
Now, they are wondering if they can reapply for these grants to maintain themselves since they are no longer being managed by the State.
A release issued by the ministry yesterday stated that «34 residents at the facility have declined placement, some of whom are employed and 20 persons voluntarily left the CSDP.»
The release said as of June 2022, 90 people were housed at the CSDP.
Of this figure, 36 were successfully relocated, while 11 were placed in community care programmes, seven in mental health long-term care, five accepted training opportunities through Vision on Mission and eight sought drug rehabilitation. Also, one individual was reunited with his son, another was waiting to be reunited following contact with their relative and two people are currently hospitalised and will be placed by the ministry upon being discharged.
