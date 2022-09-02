Homeless back on the streets as Centre for Displaced closes

Entornointeligente.com /

Af­ter 31 years of pro­vid­ing ac­com­mo­da­tion main­ly for street dwellers in Port-of-Spain and its en­vi­rons, the Cen­tre for So­cial­ly Dis­placed Per­sons (CS­DP) yes­ter­day closed its doors and land­ed 34 of these home­less in­di­vid­u­als, who re­fused al­ter­na­tive ac­com­mo­da­tion, back on the streets.

This cadre of home­less peo­ple, who opt­ed not to be in­sti­tu­tion­alised, will now re-join those al­ready so­cial­ly dis­placed in­di­vid­u­als who have been forced to eke out a liv­ing on the streets of the cap­i­tal city.

In April, a head count con­duct­ed by the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices (MS­DFS) found there were 286 street dwellers in Port-of-Spain.

The CS­DP at River­side Plaza car park was man­aged by the So­ci­ety of St Vin­cent de Paul (SVP).

In a Sun­day Guardian ar­ti­cle last month, the SVP came un­der heavy scruti­ny by the MS­DFS for the way they han­dled mil­lions of dol­lars al­lo­cat­ed by the Gov­ern­ment to man­age the five-storey fa­cil­i­ty, which could ac­com­mo­date 200 clients.

SVP came un­der the radar in a 136-page Joint Se­lect Com­mit­tee 2022 re­port on Hu­man Rights, Equal­i­ty and Di­ver­si­ty chaired by Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly, which found that the or­gan­i­sa­tion had not been com­pli­ant with the pro­vi­sion of ac­cu­rate and time­ly re­ports to the MS­DFS, which paid a sub­ven­tion of $2.8 mil­lion an­nu­al­ly for care for the home­less. The re­port al­so re­vealed a lack of fi­nan­cial ac­count­abil­i­ty and sys­temic de­fi­cien­cies.

In the last three decades, the Gov­ern­ment has forked out $50 mil­lion to the SVP for the care of street dwellers in the cap­i­tal. Many of the street dwellers are drug ad­dicts, un­em­ployed, HIV pos­i­tive, men­tal­ly un­sta­ble and have fam­i­ly is­sues.

It cost the State $1,725 each month to feed and care for a so­cial­ly dis­placed per­son.

In Ju­ly, the 80 res­i­dents at the CS­DP were in­formed by the min­istry of the cen­tre’s Au­gust 30th clo­sure. The min­istry not­ed that the fa­cil­i­ty was a tem­po­rary mea­sure and was not pur­pose-built but rather retro­fit­ted to pro­vide a ba­sic lev­el of care.

The res­i­dents were of­fered four al­ter­na­tive ac­com­mo­da­tions – a com­mu­ni­ty care pro­gramme, train­ing op­por­tu­ni­ties, re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion and rental as­sis­tance.

The move was re­port­ed­ly met with ob­jec­tion by many of the res­i­dents.

Two weeks ago, the num­bers at the CS­DP be­gan dwin­dling, as there were on­ly 72 res­i­dents.

In the Sun­day Guardian last week, Min­is­ter of So­cial De­vel­op­ment Don­na Cox ad­mit­ted that 15 res­i­dents re­fused to en­gage of­fi­cers of the min­istry, while 13 res­i­dents left of their own vo­li­tion. Over the week­end, nine res­i­dents al­so moved out, re­fus­ing to ac­cept the min­istry’s pro­pos­al.

On Tues­day, of the 56 res­i­dents liv­ing in the cen­tre, on­ly 40 were served let­ters by the min­istry in­form­ing them that they had re­fused al­ter­na­tive ac­com­mo­da­tion.

«The oth­er 16 could not be found,» a source at the CS­DP told Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day.

Yes­ter­day, on­ly three of the res­i­dents who had ini­tial­ly re­fused the al­ter­na­tive shel­ter re­quest­ed place­ments. Two were placed in a com­mu­ni­ty care pro­gramme while the third was ac­cept­ed in­to New Life Min­istries.

Un­hap­py with

al­ter­na­tive op­tions

Many of the so­cial­ly dis­placed res­i­dents who had to va­cate the fa­cil­i­ty by 11 am yes­ter­day ad­mit­ted that they de­clined the min­istry’s al­ter­na­tive care be­cause they want­ed their free­dom of move­ment.

Home­less woman Rosi­ta Thomas, who lived at the CS­DP for five years, said many of the res­i­dents re­cent­ly walked out in des­per­a­tion.

«They are just out­side at large,» Thomas said.

She claimed in­for­ma­tion re­gard­ing the al­ter­na­tive places was be­ing kept a se­cret, while a fe­male friend who ac­cept­ed ac­com­mo­da­tion else­where al­leged be­ing pre­vent­ed from see­ing her boyfriend at the new lo­ca­tion.

«The res­i­dents they take from the cen­tre, we don’t know where they car­ry them… and the peo­ple don’t know where they are go­ing. And when they go there, they can­not come out. Friends and fam­i­ly can­not vis­it you,» she al­leged.

«Some­times, they tak­ing away your cell phone as well. So, peo­ple just dis­ap­pear­ing. I call it hu­man traf­fick­ing. I don’t like it at all.»

Like many oth­ers, Thomas said she would roam the city at night.

When 61-year-old Cyn­thia Bernard’s Ch­agua­nas home was gut­ted by fire a few months ago, she moved in­to CS­DP, which was her on­ly sanc­tu­ary.

Des­per­ate and home­less once more yes­ter­day, Bernard said she be­lieves the homes and cen­tres the min­istry of­fered were for peo­ple who have drug ad­dic­tion, men­tal health is­sues and health com­pli­ca­tions.

«I am not in that cat­e­go­ry. I am right in my mind…I have no sick­ness or symp­toms, I am able to work and do things,» she point­ed out.

Bernard said to live in a fa­cil­i­ty where you can­not go and come as you pleased was like liv­ing in a prison or jail.

«You can’t go here and you can’t go there. I am not a lit­tle child.»

Asked where she will spend the night, Bernard replied, «On­ly God knows. I trust in God. He is go­ing to work out some­thing.»

Clutch­ing his on­ly be­long­ings – a bag of clothes-, a male res­i­dent com­plained about the man­ner in which the re­lo­ca­tion was done.

«It was like no re­gard for us. At one point in time, they were get­ting on as if you have to go to an­oth­er cen­tre. They were threat­en­ing and telling you if they hold you out­side, they go lock you up for loi­ter­ing, just be­cause I de­cid­ed not to go.»

Hav­ing lived at the cen­tre for four years, he said he was not sat­is­fied with the al­ter­na­tive op­tions.

«That is like in­car­cer­a­tion.»

De­scrib­ing him­self as a hus­tler, he said he would look for a cheap place to rent.

Sev­er­al of the res­i­dents com­plained that when they were housed at the CS­DP, their so­cial and dis­abil­i­ty grants, along with their month­ly se­nior cit­i­zen pen­sions, were stopped by the min­istry.

Now, they are won­der­ing if they can reap­ply for these grants to main­tain them­selves since they are no longer be­ing man­aged by the State.

A re­lease is­sued by the min­istry yes­ter­day stat­ed that «34 res­i­dents at the fa­cil­i­ty have de­clined place­ment, some of whom are em­ployed and 20 per­sons vol­un­tar­i­ly left the CS­DP.»

The re­lease said as of June 2022, 90 peo­ple were housed at the CS­DP.

Of this fig­ure, 36 were suc­cess­ful­ly re­lo­cat­ed, while 11 were placed in com­mu­ni­ty care pro­grammes, sev­en in men­tal health long-term care, five ac­cept­ed train­ing op­por­tu­ni­ties through Vi­sion on Mis­sion and eight sought drug re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion. Al­so, one in­di­vid­ual was re­unit­ed with his son, an­oth­er was wait­ing to be re­unit­ed fol­low­ing con­tact with their rel­a­tive and two peo­ple are cur­rent­ly hos­pi­talised and will be placed by the min­istry up­on be­ing dis­charged.

