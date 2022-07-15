15 julio, 2022
Home Run Derby 2022: Can anyone take the title away from Pete Alonso at Dodger Stadium?

T his Thursday, MLB presented the matchups that will take place next Monday in the Home Run Derby , corresponding to the break of the All-Star Game of the 2022 season, where eight ballplayers will dispute the title at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

This year, Albert Pujols (Cardinals), Corey Seager (Rangers), José Ramírez (Guardians), Juan Soto (Nationals), Julio Rodríguez (Mariners), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Ronald Acuáa Jr (Braves) and two-time HR Derby champion Pete Alonso (Mets) have been called up.

