Home Owners Grant Initiative to Take Effect October 1st

The Government of Dominica is ready to proceed with its home owners grant which was previously announced by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in his 2020/2021 budget address.

The initiative will take effect from October 1 st , 2020 according to Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Dr. Adis King.

This is a $1.5-million grant set aside by the Dominica Government of Dominica to support young people forty years and under who’s annual income is less than $100,000.

One hundred and fifty (150) young persons are expected to benefit from this grant of $10,000 each and can be put towards land transfer fees, purchase of building materials, or a new home.

“First of all, you must be a citizen of Dominica and must be resident in Dominica. You should also be below the age of 40, that was part of what we decided. Your annual income should be less than $100 000. You must be a first-time owner of a home so people who already have a home will not qualify under this program to help build a second home, so it must be a first-time home owner,” Dr. King stated.

“Also, the individuals must have an approved plan by the planning division because you know in Dominica sometimes we just go ahead and say we building and start to build but they must have an approved plan. They must have proof that they have the finance to construct the house or to purchase the house, because you can either get the grant if you want to build or you want to purchase the property,” Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Dr. Adis King.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

