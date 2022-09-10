Holness Warns Against Schools Charging Exorbitant Fees

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that some school administrators are charging exorbitant fees for admission this new school year, adding this is having the effect of being exclusionary. He’s adamant that these activities are threatening to shut out some of the most vulnerable and promising students and that it will not be tolerated. The Prime Minister made that accusation during Friday’s townhall meeting focusing on education, hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Education. He reminded reiterated that, under the no tuition policy, administrators should not exclude students for non-payment of these fees, especially since these schools are being funded by tax payers.

