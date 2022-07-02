Holness warns against ignoring violent behaviour of relatives in Cocoa Piece visit

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging families not to take violent behaviour from their relatives lightly.

He made point this afternoon during his visit with Gwendolyn McKnight, who is mourning the killing her of her daughter and four grandchildren in the Clarendon massacre.

A relative of the victims, Rushane Barnett, 23, has been charged with five counts of murder.

According to Holness, «ignoring violent behavior that does not necessarily rise to the level of a crime, has the potential to escalate to much more significant degrees and must be treated with, in the first instance».

The country has been shocked by the killings that took place in the community of New Road, Cocoa Piece in Clarendon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com