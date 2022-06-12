Holness says Americas summit signalled 'shift' in how Caribbean views US

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the just concluded boycott-hit Summit of the Americas in the United States was a «success» and signalled a «very important shift» in how the Caribbean region views the US.

He was speaking during an event hosted yesterday by the US think tank Atlantic Council after the summit ended.

Holness says a major accomplishment of the June 6-10 summit was the nature of discussions involving US President Joe Biden.

«I’ve been to many such summits and conferences; I think this one distinguishes itself by virtue of the frank exchanges between the leaders, especially between the United States and the various leaders of the region. I think the level of exchange was at a very frank level and I think that would help the outcomes,» he said.

Holness also said Biden assured the leaders of his «genuine interest» in the region and that most leaders left «very impressed by the willingness of the United States to listen».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com