Holness promises harsher fines for environmental abuses

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has promised harsher fines to punish environmental abuses because Jamaica’s natural assets are «under serious threat» in the quest for economic growth.

«There are some people who believe that exploiting our natural assets is a form of wealth creation but if it is done improperly it is also a part of destroying our economic assets and wealth,» Holness said during a tour of wetlands in Great Bay, Treasure Beach on the southern coast of St Elizabeth on Friday.

The area was a site of illegal of mining.

Earlier this year, residents of Great Bay in St. Elizabeth reported that illegal sand mining was taking place and the authorities moved in to stem the practice.

One person was arrested and charged, but later pleaded guilty in court and was fined $15, 000, a penalty Holness said is grossly inadequate to prevent the practice.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com