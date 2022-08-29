Holness has busy schedule during Independence visit

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived last night to begin his four-day official visit for Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th Independence Day celebrations.
Holness arrived at the Piarco International Airport at 7.40 pm, was greeted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and received a ceremonial welcome.
According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Holness is expected to attend a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s at midday today.
Tomorrow night, Holness is scheduled to attend the National Independence Gala Concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port-of-Spain as a special guest.
He is then expected to attend Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday, which include the annual military parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah and the President’s Toast to the Nation ceremony at NAPA, which follows the parade festivities.
The release did not reveal whether Holness will also attend the cultural show and fireworks display at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday evening.
Holness will return to Jamaica on Thursday morning.
Jamaica celebrated its own diamond jubilee of gaining independence from Britain on August 6.
In a press release issued on Friday, the Ministry of National Security announced that it had received an overwhelming response from members of the public, who had expressed an interest in attending the military parade.
The ministry said areas designated for members of the public were fully subscribed. However, it advised that there would be a limited amount of seats at the eastern and western wings of the Grand Stand for which public invitation cards would not be required. It stated that persons without invitation cards would be accommodated on a first come first served basis.
Speaking at a press conference last week, Parade Gold Commander acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Wendell Williams revealed that the parade would have a «retro-look» with participants from the protective services expected to wear retro uniforms.
Last week, Guyana President Irfaan Ali, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonzales also visited the country to attend Caricom’s second Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.
