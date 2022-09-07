7 septiembre, 2022
Holness condemns Olympic Gardens violence, more security coming

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the police will not let up in their drive to bring crime under control in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew.

Sections of the community have seen a flare-up in violence with several murders and shootings.

At least six persons have been killed in the last three days. 

Holness along with Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force including Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson toured sections of the community today.

Holness, who is also the Member of Parliament for West Central St Andrew, condemned the spate of violence in the area, which he said is being driven by gangs.

