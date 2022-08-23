Hollywood actor Russell Crowe encourages fans to visit Türkiye

Entornointeligente.com /

The 58-year-old actor takes to Twitter to tell his fans how much he loves Türkiye, calling it an «endlessly fascinating and beautiful country». The actor had visited Türkiye for the 2014-made movie «The Water Diviner» — in which Crowe was the director and the leading actor. (Reuters) Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has asked his fans to visit Türkiye.

«I love Türkiye so much. What an endlessly fascinating and beautiful country,» Crowe replied to a Tweet from a fan inviting him to Türkiye again on Tuesday.

«If you have never been to Türkiye, you really should make a plan to go,» he added.

The famous actor’ post was liked and shared by many users.

The famous actor had visited Türkiye for the 2014-made movie «The Water Diviner» — in which Crowe was the director and the leading actor.

