Holland High to make furniture for primary schools

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

Having repaired more than 500 damaged desks and several chairs ahead of the new school year and with plans to tackle hundreds more by the end of the current term, Holland High School is gearing up to start producing furniture for a number of primary institutions.

The Trelawny-based school has been contracted by the education ministry to make the furniture after proving its skills at restoring damaged desks to full use and at a high standard, Principal Dayle Evans told The Gleaner .

«The Ministry of Education is now contracting us to make desks and chairs, and we are entering into that project with the ministry, through the regional office, to make desks and chairs for primary schools,» said Evans. «We started discussion in July, and so we are now working on the construction of a workshop. We have our own compressor and our own welding plant.»

The arrangement with Holland High is similar to a furniture-making programme under which the education ministry engaged eight secondary schools over the summer holidays to build desks and chairs for other institutions across the island.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com