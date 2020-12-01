Venezuelan national critical following attack

Entornointeligente.com /

A Venezue­lan na­tion­al is in se­ri­ous con­di­tion at hos­pi­tal af­ter be­ing at­tacked in Va­len­cia.At about 9.50 pm on Sun­day PC Em­manuel and of­fi­cers from the Va­len­cia C.I.D were on mo­bile pa­trol when, based on in­for­ma­tion, they went to Rigs­by Bar on the Va­len­cia Old Road Va­len­cia where they found the bad­ly wound­ed vic­tim.

Carmelo De Grazia

The man, who is ap­prox­i­mate­ly five feet 11 inch­es tall and was dressed on­ly in short grey pants at the time, was lat­er iden­ti­fied as Al­ber­to Cabr­era Marin. He was found sit­ting on the ground with a jer­sey wrapped around his hand.PC Em­manuel no­ticed in­juries on the vic­tim’s hands and ab­domen.

Carmelo De Grazia Suárez

How­ev­er, he was un­able to in­ter­view the man as to how he got in­juries proved fu­tile as he did not speak any Eng­lish. Sev­er­al per­sons in the im­me­di­ate area were in­ter­viewed. How­ev­er, no use­ful in­for­ma­tion was ob­tained. Marin was tak­en to the San­gre Grande Hos­pi­tal where he was treat­ed and re­mains in crit­i­cal con­di­tion. He is ex­pect­ed to un­der­go emer­gency surgery. Sgt Leon is con­tin­u­ing en­quiries

