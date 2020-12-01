Venezuelan national critical following attack

A Venezuelan national is in serious condition at hospital after being attacked in Valencia.At about 9.50 pm on Sunday PC Emmanuel and officers from the Valencia C.I.D were on mobile patrol when, based on information, they went to Rigsby Bar on the Valencia Old Road Valencia where they found the badly wounded victim.
The man, who is approximately five feet 11 inches tall and was dressed only in short grey pants at the time, was later identified as Alberto Cabrera Marin. He was found sitting on the ground with a jersey wrapped around his hand.PC Emmanuel noticed injuries on the victim’s hands and abdomen.
However, he was unable to interview the man as to how he got injuries proved futile as he did not speak any English. Several persons in the immediate area were interviewed. However, no useful information was obtained. Marin was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was treated and remains in critical condition. He is expected to undergo emergency surgery. Sgt Leon is continuing enquiries