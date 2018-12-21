Hobbs & Shaw están listos para la acción en nueva foto de la película

Entornointeligente.com / Hasta ahora la mayoría de los detalles sobre el primer spin-off de Rápido y Furioso, Hobbs & Shaw, han llegado gracias a las redes sociales de Dwayne Johnson, pero desde el sitio Entretaiment Weekly decidieron ayudar al actor y revelaron una nueva foto oficial de la película.

La imagen muestra a Johnson junto a Jason Statham como los dos personaje titulares, listos para derrotar a unos sujetos.

View this post on Instagram

#DwayneJohnson promises #FastAndFurious fans they'll “f—ing love” #HobbsAndShaw. 👊🏼 Since Johnson made his 'Fast' debut in 2011’s 'Fast Five,' there has been talk of a spin-off centered on his indestructible government agent, Luke Hobbs, and now, after 18 years, eight movies, and more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office, Hollywood’s most unexpected franchise is expanding. But Johnson isn’t riding solo — he’s joined in the film (and title) by #JasonStatham, who plays Deckard Shaw. Along with this exclusive first look at the film, we chatted with Johnson about why Statham had to be his partner, going to battle against #IdrisElba, and instilling the ‘Fast’ family values in their new film. Click the link in our bio to read the interview. 📷: Daniel Smith/Universal

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Dec 19, 2018 at 9:22am PST

La Roca debutó como el agente Luke Hobbs en Rápidos y furiosos: 5in control en 2011 y desde entonces ha repetido su rol en las entregas siguientes de la saga. Por su parte Statham se presentó Deckard “Ian” Shaw en la escena post-créditos de Rápidos y furiosos 6, dando un papel importante en las dos películas siguientes.

Hobbs & Shaw se estrenará en agosto de 2019 y explorará la dinámica entre ambos personajes bajo la dirección de David Leitch (Deadpool 2) con un guión de Chris Morgan.

