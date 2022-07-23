Historic San Fernando court building demolished

SASCHA WILSON
The long-awaited demolition of the century-old San Fernando Magistrates Court at Harris Street has begun today.
The demolition is being done as part of the clean-up campaign under the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government.
Over the years, there had been numerous complaints that the building was an eyesore and a health and safety hazard.
The old court building was «temporarily» closed in September 2017 and the five courts resident there were relocated to the Madinah Building and the San Fernando High Court for a month, to facilitate urgent ceiling repairs and asbestos cleaning.
The Judiciary then extended the closure to 13 November 2017 but noted that even after the roof repairs were completed, minor works would still have to be done inside the building.
The five courts from the old court building have since been relocated to the High Court. Works started on the building, but then stopped, and it deteriorated significantly. In 2020 prison inmates assisted in phase one of the demolition.
In a release in January this year, the Judiciary stated:
«Given the pandemic and the fact the demolition could not be done by the Ministry of Works and Transport, due to factors that impact their implementation of the project, the Judiciary has sought alternative means of executing the demolition project.»
It further stated that efforts were underway to procure a contractor to complete phase two of the demolition project, which was expected to be done in within the first quarter of 2022 year.
Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi is expected to be at the site soon.
