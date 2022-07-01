Hinds participates in seminar on Narcotic Smuggling 

Entornointeligente.com /

Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Fitzger­ald Hinds par­tic­i­pat­ed in a High-Lev­el Sem­i­nar on Nar­cot­ic Smug­gling in the Caribbean Re­gion, in Mi­a­mi. The Sem­i­nar was host­ed by the Per­ma­nent Ob­serv­er Mis­sion of France to the Or­ga­ni­za­tion of Amer­i­can States (OAS) and the Caribbean Re­gion­al Of­fice of the Di­rec­torate Gen­er­al of Cus­toms and In­di­rect Tax­es of France.

The fol­low­ing is a press from the Min­istry of Se­cu­ri­ty:

On June 27, 2022, the Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty the Ho­n­ourable Fitzger­ald Hinds M.P. par­tic­i­pat­ed in a High-Lev­el Sem­i­nar on Nar­cot­ic Smug­gling in the Caribbean Re­gion, which took place in Mi­a­mi, Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca. The Sem­i­nar was host­ed by the Per­ma­nent Ob­serv­er Mis­sion of France to the Or­ga­ni­za­tion of Amer­i­can States (OAS) and the Caribbean Re­gion­al Of­fice of the Di­rec­torate­Gen­er­al of Cus­toms and In­di­rect Tax­es of France.

The Min­is­ter was in­vit­ed to be the key-note speak­er at the Sem­i­nar, by Her Ex­cel­len­cy Anne de la Blache, Am­bas­sador, the Per­ma­nent Ob­serv­er Mis­sion of France to the OAS. The Sem­i­nar fa­cil­i­tat­ed dis­cus­sions be­tween high-lev­el rep­re­sen­ta­tives of se­lect coun­tries in the Amer­i­c­as and the OAS, on the most re­cent strate­gies, poli­cies and leg­isla­tive mea­sures, to ad­dress cur­rent is­sues of drug traf­fick­ing in the re­gion, par­tic­u­lar­ly through mar­itime cor­ri­dors.

The Sem­i­nar al­so pro­vid­ed a space for the ex­change of in­for­ma­tion and best prac­tices in counter nar­cotics traf­fick­ing. With bor­der se­cu­ri­ty, and the coun­ter­ing of il­lic­it traf­fick­ing in nar­cotics, be­ing a key fo­cus of the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and the Gov­ern­ment of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go (GORTT), to re­duce crime and im­prove pub­lic safe­ty and se­cu­ri­ty, Min­is­ter Hinds took the op­por­tu­ni­ty to share in­sights on Trinidad and To­ba­go’s spe­cif­ic con­text, that may im­prove ef­forts to counter the il­lic­it traf­fick­ing in nar­cotics in oth­er coun­tries in the re­gion.

The Min­is­ter thanked Her Ex­cel­len­cy de la Blache, the Per­ma­nent Ob­serv­er of France to the OAS, for the in­vi­ta­tion to speak at the Sem­i­nar and hailed it as a sign that ex­tra-re­gion­al part­ners view the Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty (CARI­COM) as ac­tive part­ners in the de­sign and de­liv­ery of counter-traf­fick­ing poli­cies and ini­tia­tives in the re­gion. Min­is­ter Hinds al­so high­light­ed that the Sem­i­nar al­lowed for the ad­vance­ment of ef­forts to ad­dress il­lic­it mar­itime smug­gling more broad­ly, which will not on­ly im­pact nar­cotics smug­gling, but al­so the il­lic­it trade in firearms, and the traf­fick­ing in per­sons, which con­tribute sig­nif­i­cant­ly to vi­o­lent crime in the re­gion.

In this re­gard, the Min­is­ter stat­ed that, in ad­di­tion to our pri­or­i­ty of ad­dress­ing nar­cotics smug­gling and il­le­gal traf­fick­ing at the na­tion­al lev­el, the Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go has been at the fore­front of our re­gion­al mar­itime se­cu­ri­ty co­op­er­a­tion ef­forts, to­geth­er with all oth­er gov­ern­ments in the CARI­COM, par­tic­u­lar­ly since the es­tab­lish­ment of Se­cu­ri­ty as the Fourth Pil­lar of the CARI­COM in Ju­ly 2005. Al­so par­tic­i­pat­ing in this High-Lev­el Sem­i­nar were Am­bas­sador of Trinidad and To­ba­go to the Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca and Mex­i­co, Per­ma­nent Rep­re­sen­ta­tive to the OAS, and Chair of the OAS Com­mit­tee on Hemi­spher­ic Se­cu­ri­ty, H.E. An­tho­ny Phillips-Spencer, and a rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the Transna­tion­al Or­ga­nized Crime Unit.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com