Hinds: Is Dianne Hadad normal

Laven­tille West MP Fitzger­ald Hinds yes­ter­day took chair­man of the To­ba­go In­ter-Is­land Trans­porta­tion Com­mit­tee Di­ane Hadad to task for ram­bling off "a mouth­ful" about the seabridge ser­vice on CNC3 Morn­ing Brew pro­gramme, ques­tion­ing if she has an agen­da against the rul­ing Peo­ple's Na­tion­al Move­ment. Dur­ing an in­ter­view, Hadad said the per­for­mance of the US$17.4 mil­lion Galleons Pas­sage on the in­ter-is­land route has been sore­ly lack­ing, stat­ing that the Gov­ern­ment seemed in­ca­pable of sort­ing out the lin­ger­ing cri­sis. Hadad said Gov­ern­ment's mixed mes­sag­ing on the sit­u­a­tion in To­ba­go was not help­ing the seabridge cri­sis in the sis­ter isle. Hadad al­so spoke about the one-year lease of Mal­tese ves­sel Jean de la Valette (JDLV) from Vir­tu Fer­ries whose man­ag­ing di­rec­tor Fran­cis Portel­li has been in­volved in a huge oil scan­dal in Mal­ta, stat­ing that she was not sure if due dili­gence had been done in leas­ing the 10-year-old pas­sen­ger ves­sel to ser­vice the col­lapsed seabridge. Since Gov­ern­ment an­nounced that the JDLV will sail in­to our shores next month, Hadad said "con­flict­ing and con­fus­ing" com­ments have been sur­fac­ing. She main­tained that Gov­ern­ment had failed to con­sult with To­ba­go stake­hold­ers be­fore an­nounc­ing the leas­ing of the JDLV. "The fer­ry fi­as­co, for what it is, can't seem to get to a so­lu­tion. It has been over two years now," Hadad said. To­bag­o­ni­ans, she said, will wait and see if the JDLV will de­liv­er, as promised by Min­is­ter of Works and Trans­port Ro­han Sinanan. In a di­rect re­sponse to Hadad, Hinds took to his Face­book page, ques­tion­ing the ob­jec­tiv­i­ty of Hadad's as­sess­ment of the Galleon's Pas­sage per­for­mance. "What is wrong with Di­anne Hadad? Is she nor­mal?" Hinds ques­tioned if Hadad had an agen­da against the Gov­ern­ment. "She ram­bles off a mouth­ful about the seabridge just so! The woman claimed that the Galleons Pas­sage is not work­ing well and the peo­ple of To­ba­go don't like to trav­el on it!." Hinds, who serves as Min­is­ter in the Min­istry of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al and Le­gal Af­fairs, said Hadad al­so claimed the seabridge was in chaos, which he in­sist­ed was "un­true." When con­tact­ed by Guardian Me­dia, Hadad opt­ed not to speak.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

