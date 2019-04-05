Hinds: Is Dianne Hadad normal

Entornointeligente.com / Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday took chairman of the Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Committee Diane Hadad to task for rambling off “a mouthful” about the seabridge service on CNC3 Morning Brew programme, questioning if she has an agenda against the ruling People’s National Movement. During an interview, Hadad said the performance of the US$17.4 million Galleons Passage on the inter-island route has been sorely lacking, stating that the Government seemed incapable of sorting out the lingering crisis. Hadad said Government’s mixed messaging on the situation in Tobago was not helping the seabridge crisis in the sister isle. Hadad also spoke about the one-year lease of Maltese vessel Jean de la Valette (JDLV) from Virtu Ferries whose managing director Francis Portelli has been involved in a huge oil scandal in Malta, stating that she was not sure if due diligence had been done in leasing the 10-year-old passenger vessel to service the collapsed seabridge. Since Government announced that the JDLV will sail into our shores next month, Hadad said “conflicting and confusing” comments have been surfacing. She maintained that Government had failed to consult with Tobago stakeholders before announcing the leasing of the JDLV. “The ferry fiasco, for what it is, can’t seem to get to a solution. It has been over two years now,” Hadad said. Tobagonians, she said, will wait and see if the JDLV will deliver, as promised by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan. In a direct response to Hadad, Hinds took to his Facebook page, questioning the objectivity of Hadad’s assessment of the Galleon’s Passage performance. “What is wrong with Dianne Hadad? Is she normal?” Hinds questioned if Hadad had an agenda against the Government. “She rambles off a mouthful about the seabridge just so! The woman claimed that the Galleons Passage is not working well and the people of Tobago don’t like to travel on it!.” Hinds, who serves as Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, said Hadad also claimed the seabridge was in chaos, which he insisted was “untrue.” When contacted by Guardian Media, Hadad opted not to speak.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian
