Hinds discusses counter-trafficking efforts with US Charge d’Affaires

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Fitzger­ald Hinds on Mon­day met with Charge d’Af­faires of the Em­bassy of the Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca Shante Moore at his of­fice in Aber­crom­by Street, Port-of-Spain dur­ing which they dis­cussed counter-traf­fick­ing ef­forts as well as fu­ture en­gage­ments in se­cu­ri­ty and de­fence co­op­er­a­tion.

Al­so present at the meet­ing were John Miller, Po­lit­i­cal Af­fairs Of­fi­cer, US Em­bassy, Port of Spain; Deputy Di­rec­tor, In­ter­na­tion­al Af­fairs Unit, Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty, Ma­jor (Ret’d) Richard Lynch; Ki­moy Thomas, Deputy Di­rec­tor of the Counter-Traf­fick­ing Unit, Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and Ja­son Ca­ma­cho, In­ter­na­tion­al Af­fairs Co­or­di­na­tor, Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com