Hinds discusses counter-trafficking efforts with US Charge d’Affaires

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds on Monday met with Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America Shante Moore at his office in Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain during which they discussed counter-trafficking efforts as well as future engagements in security and defence cooperation.
Also present at the meeting were John Miller, Political Affairs Officer, US Embassy, Port of Spain; Deputy Director, International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, Major (Ret’d) Richard Lynch; Kimoy Thomas, Deputy Director of the Counter-Trafficking Unit, Ministry of National Security and Jason Camacho, International Affairs Coordinator, Ministry of National Security.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian