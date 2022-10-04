Hinds calls on Opposition to support polygraph bill

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has called on the Opposition to support a bill to be taken to Parliament that will subject various arms of the ministry and public officers to regular polygraphing as part of integrity tests.
During his Budget debate contribution on Monday, Hinds cited the recent alleged involvement of a soldier in the brazen Pennywise robbery that left two security officers dead and one fighting for her life at hospital.
«We have mandated from National Security, all the heads of National Security; Defence Force, Fire, Prisons, Police—everybody– Customs, Immigration, although Customs is in (Ministry of) Finance, to ensure, look in your ranks and if you find miscreants there, do what you must to get them out,» he said.
He said the Ministry of National Security has mandated that proper and complete vetting must be done by its arms when recruiting new members.
This is why he said the bill for polygraph testing will be reintroduced.
«Hence the reason why we had to bring over from the last session to this one, a bill to make polygraphing and integrity testing on behalf of members of the Police Service, the Fire Service, the Prison Service, the Defence Force, the Customs Division, Immigration Division and certain sections of the public service to be subjected to integrity testing. Modern methods,» he said.
«Those are some of the things that we hope to get the support of our friends (the opposition) for in order to carry forward.»
Hinds also indicated improved methods of crime control and securing the borders will be implemented in the new fiscal year.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian