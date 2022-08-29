Highway finally cleared of protestors debris

Entornointeligente.com /

RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

Af­ter four hours of grid­locked traf­fic, po­lice have fi­nal­ly cleared the north­bound car­riage­way of the Solomon Ho­choy High­way.

But the scrap iron work­ers say their protest will con­tin­ue to es­ca­late un­less the gov­ern­ment meets with them.

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley re­spond­ed to the traf­fic chaos con­demn­ing the UNC and the trade union­ists for sup­port­ing the scrap iron work­ers in their ef­forts to shut down the coun­try.

Re­fer­ring to pro­test­ers as a «ma­raud­ing gang of met­al thieves», the Prime Min­is­ter al­so con­demned OW­TU Pres­i­dent An­cel Ro­get for sup­port­ing the shut­down.

Fol­low­ing the 4 am block­ade, the traf­fic had backed up from Clax­ton Bay to Corinth Fly­over with hun­dreds trapped in a grid­lock.

De­fend­ing the protest, spokesman Ja­mal Bruce said the au­thor­i­ties had not giv­en them a fair hear­ing.

He said the protest will con­tin­ue un­til they had a meet­ing with the Prime Min­is­ter. The Clax­ton Bay scrap iron men have dis­tanced them­selves from the TT Scrap Iron As­so­ci­a­tion, which they said was po­lit­i­cal­ly aligned.

«All we want is for peo­ple to un­der­stand what we feel­ing. Yes, peo­ple in­con­ve­nienced but we in­con­ve­nienced too. What about we? Any­body study­ing we?» he asked.

An­oth­er pro­test­er Kayshawn Per­ry said the en­tire com­mu­ni­ty of Clax­ton Bay was suf­fer­ing.

He re­it­er­at­ed that scrap work­ers could not buy books, uni­forms and food for their fam­i­lies.

Told about the grants which the Min­is­ter of So­cial De­vel­op­ment Don­na Cox had of­fered to scrap iron work­ers, they said they did not want hand­outs but a chance to earn an hon­est dol­lar.

«We want you to feel our pain, and un­der­stand how we feel,» De Four added.

The scrap iron work­ers say more protests will be held this week un­til the in­dus­try is re­opened.

The ex­por­ta­tion of scrap met­al was banned on Au­gust 12, and will con­tin­ue un­til Feb­ru­ary next year.

