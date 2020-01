Entornointeligente.com /

Apollinariia Panfilova (top)/Dmitry Rylov of Russia perform during the Pair Skating Short Program of figure skating event at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan 10, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com