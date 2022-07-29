High Street, Black River to be Closed Today

Entornointeligente.com /

High Street in Black River, St. Elizabeth will be closed today (July 29).

The road which is the main thoroughfare through the town will be closed at 8:00 am and will reopen at 2:00 am on Saturday, July 30.

The road is being closed in order to facilitate the staging of the Black River Day activities. The activities are being planned by the St. Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce and the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation.

The following changes will obtain:

The section of High Street, between Church Street and the offices of Tax Administration of Jamaica will be closed. School Street will allow for two-way traffic, travelling from the direction of the Sagicor Bank towards the Jamaica Public Service Company’s office. Large vehicles will not be allowed to use School Street, during the time of the closure.

Motorists travelling along High Street from the direction of the Black River Hospital will be diverted onto Exchange Drive, through New Town onto Central Road and into the town.

The section of North Street from the intersection of High Street and North Street to Station Alley in front of the Hometime Cable Office, will also be closed to vehicular traffic.

Market Street will be converted to two-way thoroughfare to accommodate vehicles into and out of the town from the direction of Crane Road.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted signs and instructions of personnel associated with the activities.

