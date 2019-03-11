High school baseball roundup: Jared Jones of La Mirada throws perfect game in 5-0 victory

Entornointeligente.com / Junior pitcher Jared Jones of La Mirada is already positioning himself to be a first-round draft choice in 2020.

He threw a perfect game on Monday, striking out 10 in a 5-0 victory over Bellflower. This season, he has 42 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

Advertisement > Beckman 5, Woodbridge 0: Trevor Ernt allowed two hits in six scoreless innings to help Beckman improve to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the Pacific Coast League. Brothers Sean and Nick McLain each had two hits.

Dana Hills 6, San Juan Hills 1: Seven pitchers each threw one inning and allowed six hits for Dana Hills.

Advertisement > West Ranch 7, El Camino Real 1: At USC, Ryan Farr had three RBIs and Jovan Comacho had two hits for West Ranch.

San Clemente 5, Mission Viejo 1: Brent Riddle had two RBIs for the Tritons.

Taft 8, Marshall 2: Elvis Park hit a three-run home run for Taft.

Yorba Linda 4, Foothill 2: Dylan Strong had two hits for Yorba Linda.,

Advertisement > Westlake 6, Newbury Park 2: Kevin Taylor contributed three hits for Westlake.

Valencia 7, Canyon 3: The Vikings improved to 4-0 in the Foothill League.

Quartz Hill 4, Knight 1: Mike Marshall struck out six in six innings for the Rebels in the Golden League victory.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter » Vikes (7-4, 4-0) knock off Canyon 7-3.

Torres 5 IP, 3 ER, 3 K, and 4 H with the win and Erickson 2 IP, with the save.

Cop 2B

Simonian 2-5, RBI

Torres 3-4, 2B, RBI

Kleszcz 2-5

Barileau 2-4, SB

Weiss 1B RBI

Strader 1B RBI

Valencia hosts Golden Valley on Wednesday at 3:30

— Valencia Baseball (@v1k1ngsbaseball) March 12, 2019

LINK ORIGINAL: Latimes

Entornointeligente.com