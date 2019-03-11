High school baseball roundup: Jared Jones of La Mirada throws perfect game in 5-0 victory

Entornointeligente.com / Junior pitcher Jared Jones of La Mirada is already positioning himself to be a first-round draft choice in 2020.
He threw a perfect game on Monday, striking out 10 in a 5-0 victory over Bellflower. This season, he has 42 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
Advertisement > Beckman 5, Woodbridge 0: Trevor Ernt allowed two hits in six scoreless innings to help Beckman improve to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the Pacific Coast League. Brothers Sean and Nick McLain each had two hits.
Dana Hills 6, San Juan Hills 1: Seven pitchers each threw one inning and allowed six hits for Dana Hills.
Advertisement > West Ranch 7, El Camino Real 1: At USC, Ryan Farr had three RBIs and Jovan Comacho had two hits for West Ranch.
San Clemente 5, Mission Viejo 1: Brent Riddle had two RBIs for the Tritons.
Taft 8, Marshall 2: Elvis Park hit a three-run home run for Taft.
Yorba Linda 4, Foothill 2: Dylan Strong had two hits for Yorba Linda.,
Advertisement > Westlake 6, Newbury Park 2: Kevin Taylor contributed three hits for Westlake.
Valencia 7, Canyon 3: The Vikings improved to 4-0 in the Foothill League.
Quartz Hill 4, Knight 1: Mike Marshall struck out six in six innings for the Rebels in the Golden League victory.
Sign up for our daily sports newsletter » Vikes (7-4, 4-0) knock off Canyon 7-3.
Torres 5 IP, 3 ER, 3 K, and 4 H with the win and Erickson 2 IP, with the save.
Cop 2B
Simonian 2-5, RBI
Torres 3-4, 2B, RBI
Kleszcz 2-5
Barileau 2-4, SB
Weiss 1B RBI
Strader 1B RBI
Valencia hosts Golden Valley on Wednesday at 3:30
— Valencia Baseball (@v1k1ngsbaseball) March 12, 2019
LINK ORIGINAL: Latimes