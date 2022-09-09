High Commissioner recalls Her Majesty’s moments of joy

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Harriet Cross says Queen Elizabeth II was a queen who loved the Caribbean and a Queen who loved Trinidad and Tobago.
She made the statement to members of the media while standing under lowered flags outside the High Commission’s office in St Clair yesterday, as the world mourned a great woman’s passing.
Cross noted that the Queen visited here three times – 1966 1985 and 2009.
«I actually had the pleasure of meeting her for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago, which was such a coincidence really. But I met her here. I spoke to her for the first time and never thought that I would actually be back here having to make such a sad announcement today,» she said.
Cross recalled that the Queen’s last interaction with Trinidad and Tobago was when the T&T Defence Force Steel Orchestra went to play in Windsor Castle at her 70th Jubilee celebrations.
«They played Dancing Queen to the Queen, and she smiled and laughed and clapped,» Cross recalled.
«And I’m just really pleased that she got that moment of sort of Caribbean joy, as part of those celebrations.»
The High Commission will open a condolence book from today, but online, there will also be an online book of condolences on the Buckingham Palace royal website that anybody can access.
Cross thanked everyone for the words of condolences sent to her.
The flag at the British High Commission will continue to fly at half-mast until the official funeral, which will take place in nine days. It will rise briefly when King Charles accedes to the throne and lowered again to continue the period of mourning.
«So, it’s a really sad day for us all,» she said.
