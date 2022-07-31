Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza returns

Entornointeligente.com /

The Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza, a highlight event at the annual Denbigh Agricultural Show, returns to the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, on Sunday, at the 2022 staging of the Caribbean’s largest farm show.

Jermaine Edwards, Carlene Davis, Goddy Goddy, and Sister Patt are just some of the artistes appearing live onstage at this year’s event.

The public can expect to hear Carlene Davis’ new release, Jah Shall Wipe Away All Tears ; Jermaine Edward’s Make a Way , and other favourites, including Sister Patt’s The Lord Is My Shepherd .

Other artistes slated to appear are Latoya HD, Orville Sutherland and Courtney Cooke, musically accompanied by Fitzroy ‘Dave Primetime’ Green and Friends. The emcee will be Nadine Blair, and Bishop Everton Thomas will deliver the Word.

The Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza is just one of many activities highlighted for the 68th annual staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

