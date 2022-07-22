Heritage moves to increase oil production

Curtis Williams
Lead Editor Business
* Company plans to drill 10 wells on land by end of year
* Joint Venture partner exploring for additional reserves
* Wants to bring on more oil in midst of high prices
With crude oil prices averaging more that US$100 a barrel, state-owned Heritage Petroleum is trying to increase production and now has two rigs drilling on land while it has another 10 to 12 workover rigs running to try and maintain its base production.
In response to questions from the Business Guardian, the company explained that the plan is to drill ten wells before the end of the year and it had already completed five, created 700-plus temporary jobs and many of those jobs in its fenceline communities.
«On land, we have been ramping up activity. Two drilling rigs are now executing our Land Forward drilling programme (FDP) with 10 development wells being drilled this fiscal year: five already completed and are being put on production and six and seven near completion,» Heritage explained.
This drilling programme is focused primarily in its Palo Seco, Forest Reserve and Point Fortin Central fields.
According to the company, it continues to build on its success, working to increase production while keeping safety at the core of its operations.
It said, «This is key as Heritage’s production is 60 per cent of T&T oil production. As the ripple effect of the Russia-Ukraine war is felt across the world and commodity prices continue to rise, we are taking stock and revising our strategy to leverage opportunities that support production growth.»
Successive governments have pointed to Heritage and before it Petrotrin as crucial to T&T’s increased oil production because the company has most of the land acreage.
It also has significant holdings offshore the South West of the island in the Gulf of Paria.
Only recently Energy Minister Stuart Young told a conference of the Geological Society of T&T, «At this juncture, the potential for future oil production, lies with state-owned Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, which is the country’s largest oil producer and the largest holder of onshore acreage. The company has exploration and production rights onshore, primarily located in the Southern Basin, and in its offshore acreage in the West Coast Marine Area.»
The company however has significant challenges including operating in mature fields, most decades old and while it knows it is in areas that has produced and can continue to produce oil, getting it out of the ground and maintaining production require constant investment.
The company noted that 11 to 12 workover rigs are in operation continuously in the land business unit, to ensure it maintains base production by running well servicing jobs, while growing production with 20 heavy workovers carded for fiscal 2022.
«Six Swab wells are also working in the fields doing over 40 jobs per day. In the offshore Soldado fields, one workover rig is currently in operation with a plan to complete 15 heavy workovers this year,» boasted Heritage Petroleum.
According to Heritage the forward drilling programme will extend to its offshore acreage with wells in is East Soldado field.
«A robust FDP for offshore has been completed with a plan to drilling the first two development wells in East Soldado fields starting in August 2022,» the company revealed.
It noted that the rig is at present drilling an exploration well for its joint venture partner EOG resources.
«The rig that is now drilling the exploration well CP1 in our joint venture partnership with EOG in Southwest Soldado will be moved to the spud the locations in East Soldado in the Heritage acreage after completion of the CP1 well,» Heritage noted.
Young also alluded to the exploration well which he hoped would be successful.
«As regards its offshore acreage, Heritage signed a farmout agreement and joint operating agreement with EOG Resources Ltd for exploration and development of its East Field in its Trinidad Northern Area.
«The farm-in area comprises of 14,870 hectares over the wider Trinidad Northern Area E&P Licence area comprising approximately 97,000 hectares. EOG has 65% interest in the venture and is the operator. The first exploration well was spud on June 10, and drilling is projected to be completed in 30 days. We are looking forward to good results and increased oil production from this venture,» the Energy Minister told the GSTT conference.
According to Young, Heritage has been focusing on securing a joint venture partner for its North West District which is located within the western segment of the Southern Basin geologic province.
The North West District he noted is covered by 3D seismic survey covering approximately 287 sq km, which is currently being reprocessed. In the interim, the process for engaging a joint-venture partner has been deferred pending the completion of the reprocessing exercise.
«Heritage also invited proposals for the joint development of its Jubilee field in the Soldado Block off Trinidad West Coast Marine Area. Following an extensive and globally focused EOI and RFP process, Heritage has entered in negotiations with the preferred bidder on a joint venture arrangement to develop the Jubilee area, including the redevelopment of the existing brownfield acreage,» the minister said.
According to Young he has mandated Heritage and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries to work with lease out, farm out and work over companies to increase oil productions and he is prepared to take hard and difficult decisions, including, relinquishment of acreage from block holders who are not producing and fulfilling obligations.
Heritage added it is continuing to build local sustainability through our land and offshore drilling and workover programmes, with the majority of the over 700 people employed by over 15 contractor companies supporting these operations, providing services coming from our fence line/neighbouring communities.
The company said it was also committed the reduction of its carbon footprint and operating sustainably.
«Heritage continues to shape our sustainability agenda and has published our first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report on July 5, on our corporate website. This report tells the narrative of our journey highlighting our key achievements and our commitment to continuous improvement, our monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and our people agenda.
«It will provide a baseline for measuring future progress and as we move ahead, we will provide updates on our programmes, policies and initiatives as well as an evaluation of key ESG risks and opportunities via this medium.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian