Heliport horror for migrants

Jesus Chirinos, brother of Deysi Marcano, the Venezuelan migrant who tried to end her life earlier this month, is calling on the T&T Government to release his sister and her three children as well as other Venezuelan migrants who are detained at the Chaguaramas Heliport.
«It was through desperation that my sister tried to kill herself. It cannot be that my family is going through this and T&T’s authorities have not been able to free them. We have benefits in T&T that our country Venezuela does not have because of the hunger that we are going through there. In the name of God, some children are losing their rights. They are being imprisoned as criminals and drug traffickers,» he said in a statement issued by Marcano’s attorney, Criston J Williams, managing partner of the law firm Criston J Williams and Co Attorneys-at-Law.
Williams said the incident involving Marcano does not come as a surprise, given the poor and stressful conditions under which migrants at the heliport are forced to live.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian