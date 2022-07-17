Heliport horror for migrants

Entornointeligente.com /

Je­sus Chiri­nos, broth­er of Deysi Mar­cano, the Venezue­lan mi­grant who tried to end her life ear­li­er this month, is call­ing on the T&T Gov­ern­ment to re­lease his sis­ter and her three chil­dren as well as oth­er Venezue­lan mi­grants who are de­tained at the Ch­aguara­mas He­li­port.

«It was through des­per­a­tion that my sis­ter tried to kill her­self. It can­not be that my fam­i­ly is go­ing through this and T&T’s au­thor­i­ties have not been able to free them. We have ben­e­fits in T&T that our coun­try Venezuela does not have be­cause of the hunger that we are go­ing through there. In the name of God, some chil­dren are los­ing their rights. They are be­ing im­pris­oned as crim­i­nals and drug traf­fick­ers,» he said in a state­ment is­sued by Mar­cano’s at­tor­ney, Criston J Williams, man­ag­ing part­ner of the law firm Criston J Williams and Co At­tor­neys-at-Law.

Williams said the in­ci­dent in­volv­ing Mar­cano does not come as a sur­prise, giv­en the poor and stress­ful con­di­tions un­der which mi­grants at the he­li­port are forced to live.

