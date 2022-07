Entornointeligente.com /

Animals and insects have been casualties of recent extreme heat in the United Kingdom, with hedgehogs, baby birds, fox cubs, grass snakes and bumblebees all suffering. During the recent heatwave, UK animal rescue centers received many more calls than usual. Experts say the full impact will only become clear with the passing of time.

Video by Han Jing.

