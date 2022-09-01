HEART/NSTA Extends Digital Literacy Programme to the Public

Entornointeligente.com /

More Jamaicans can now advance their computer skills through Tech$ense, a digital literacy programme offered by the Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust.

First geared towards HEART trainees, the programme is being extended to include other members of the public.

Aspirants can sign up on the Trust’s website at www.heart-nsta.org .

Tech$ense was implemented in 2020, in partnership with Tax Administration Jamaica and the Registrar General’s Department, to better prepare HEART trainees for the working world.

It supports the Government’s thrust to reposition the nation as a technology-enabled society and helps participants to use technology confidently, manage their online identity and security as well as increase their employability.

Managing Director, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said the training opportunity also assists in alleviating fears that deter individuals from immersing fully into the digital world.

«We believe that as part of our human capital [development] role, we must align with the Government in terms of where we are going as a country. And we are seeing that with… the Fourth Industrial Revolution… technology has created a higher demand for [computer] skills,» she said, at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, recently.

She reiterated that the Trust recognises the importance of producing a competent workforce that can operate globally in the digital age.

HEART/NSTA is guided by global sustainable development goal (SDG) number four that was established by the United Nations in 2015 to create a better future. It speaks to quality, equitable opportunities, and lifelong learning opportunities for all and pushes the Trust to continuously enhance its offerings.

The country adopted this SDG and 16 others, which are being implemented through the successive three-year Medium-Term Socio-Economic Frameworks (MTF) of Vision 2030 Jamaica, the country’s National Development Plan.

«The Trust is a key driver for economic development, and this is what our formidable team and our directors are driving every day. We want Jamaica to understand that we have… a very wide reach across the Caribbean, and the Trust is acutely positioned to respond to the demands of the global sector,» the Managing Director said.

Dr. Ingleton also shared that the Trust is opened to securing more partnerships to improve digital literacy among Jamaicans.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com