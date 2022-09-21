Hearing Date Not Yet Set In Latest Chemical Spill Case Against Windalco

Entornointeligente.com /

The St. Catherine Parish Court will on October 20 decide on a hearing date for the latest chemical spill from bauxite company Windalco into the Rio Cobre. The massive effluent discharge, on July 29, again caused severe disruption for communities surrounding the river. The National Environment and Planning Agency requested the hearing date on Monday. However, Kestonard Gordon, Vice-Chairman of the St. Catherine Parish Development Committee, said NEPA indicated that it is still awaiting further evidence in the case. In the meantime, Mr. Gordon said two expert witnesses from NEPA were called on Monday during the continuation of the trial into the 2019 chemical spill into the Rio Cobre. That trial will resume on October 20.

