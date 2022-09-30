Health sector, PAHO partner to train mental health helpers

Entornointeligente.com /

Professor Wendel Abel, consultant psychiatrist at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, has welcomed a collaboration between the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the local healthcare sector to increase mental health literacy for persons at the community level.

The initiative involves training and engaging community members to assist in the care of persons with mental health issues.

Abel said the intervention was commendable especially as it is being implemented after the (COVID-19) pandemic, and a significant spike in the number of persons including children and adolescents presenting with mental health problems.

«It is also timely as we have high levels of physical, emotional and sexual trauma which often lead to major mental health issues. Programmes like these are also important to promote mental and physical well-being and to point persons to critical resources in the community. The health sector and PAHO must be lauded for this initiative,» he said.

Abel says Jamaica has come a long way in regard to awareness of mental health issues and attitudes towards mental illness, but says it is unfortunate that there are still high levels of stigma and discrimination.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com