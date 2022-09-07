Health Ministry Working To Expand Pool Of People Who Can Administer Vaccines

Entornointeligente.com /

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton is recommending a dismantling of some traditions and customs in the country’s public health system which the COVID-19 pandemic has shown are unnecessary obstacles. Dr. Tufton said one area of weakness still being worked on is widening the pool of people who can administer vaccines. He said the plan is to include pharmacists, as well as doctors in the private and public health sectors. He also suggested giving advanced nursing practitioners «limited prescriptive rights». According to the minister, while organisational structures have helped to maintain high standards, reform is needed; and the COVID-19 pandemic has provided «an opportunity to adjust in a fairly substantial way». Speaking Wednesday at a forum to review Jamaica’s COVID-19 response, Dr. Tufton said adjustments were made but at a slow pace.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com