Health Ministry Hosting Online Prostate Cancer-Awareness Sessions

Companies with large cohorts of male employees are being invited to participate in several interactive online prostate cancer-awareness sessions, scheduled throughout September.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the call in his message to mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, being observed under the theme ‘The More You Know, You’ll Go’.

«Through the various channels, we will be able to reach, teach and inspire. Our varied planned activities will further drive home the message – that of the most common risk factors, treatment options, access to care and the need for regular screening as recommended by your healthcare provider,» he indicated.

The sessions, which are being hosted by the Ministry, aim to increase awareness of the disease, which Dr. Tufton noted «so badly affects males and their families».

He pointed out that prostate cancer, which is treatable, is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Jamaican men. Further, that it is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among the male population.

The Minister emphasised, however, that with regular screening and the expert cancer care that is available in Jamaica, «we will better control the severity of this disease in our nation».

For her part, the Ministry’s Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Risk Factor Programme Development Officer in the NCD and Injury Prevention Unit, Dr. Cathi-Ann Williams, explained that the corporate public- education sessions are expected to heighten awareness among men about the availability of screening.

«We reach out to companies that have significant male populations and we invite them for virtual sessions, led by urologists or specialists in the area of prostate cancer. They will talk about prostate cancer and field questions from the audience,» Dr. Williams explained.

She indicated that sessions have been confirmed for several organisations, including the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The Programme Development Officer advised, however, that all entities are welcome to join the one-hour sessions.

Interested persons or entities are encouraged to visit the Ministry’s social media pages and website for additional information.

