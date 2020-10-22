Health Ministry Fast-tracking COVID Testing Of All Residents, Staff At Golden Age Home

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton has said his ministry will fast-track the testing of all 428 residents and 162 staff members at the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home. Dr. Tufton made the commitment during a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, where he addressed the current outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility. On Wednesday, it was revealed that a total of 46 people linked to the home, including 43 senior citizens and three staff members have tested positive for the virus. Two mobile testing units will be deployed to the home. “The target is to complete testing within two days. The Ministry of Health and Wellness, with the support of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has also disseminated an alert and are engaging stakeholders. Complete outbreak investigation is also ongoing, as also the surveillance activities. Persons awaiting results are being put into quarantine pending the outcome of their results. All residents and staff are being monitored closely with symptomatic surveillance and the ministry will be observing a low threshold for escalation of service for care to other facilities, including the University Hospital of the West Indies, the National Chest Hospital and the St. Joseph’s Hospital,” Dr. Tufton told the briefing. Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie said all infirmaries islandwide have now been placed on high alert for COVID-19. He added that his ministry has “already issued strict instructions as to the guidelines that were enforced before and we are now going to be reinforcing and strengthening those guidelines, working closely with the Ministry of Health.” Not in compliance The majority of nursing homes and infirmaries in Jamaica are not in compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols set out by the Health Ministry. There are 214 nursing homes and 15 infirmaries. The health minister said 206 nursing homes have been inspected, and of that number, “95 met the requirements around the protocols immediately, 116 were found to be unsatisfactory for one reason or another, and the team has been working with those to bring them up to speed.” As it relates to infirmaries, Dr. Tufton said only seven have met standards. “Eight were considered to need more work and again the public health team, working with our standard agents, has been working with these institutions to bring them up to speed. We always knew that institutions like infirmaries, nursing homes, the prisons would represent particular challenges because of the nature of those institutions – the fact that it’s a confined space, because of the persons who are residents in those institutions, persons of a particular age, comorbidities – and so our protocols have been in effect for some time,” he indicated.

