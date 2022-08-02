Health Minister says the DLP Administration has achieved a lot of what they promised

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre, stated that the Dominica Labor Party Government has achieved a lot of what they promised, while being in government. He mentioned that due to the pandemic disrupting plans, it took up much of their time, attention and resources.

The Minister made this statement during the National Budget Debate for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN020822DLP001.mp3 Dr. McIntyre further stated that the 2022/2023 budget provides adequate allocation of resources to various ministries that will aide in the further development of Dominica.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN020822DLP002.mp3 Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com