Health Minister released from hospital

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has been discharged from the Arima General Hospital after being reviewed by the medical team today.
The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health:
Members of the public are advised that Minister of Health, the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, was this afternoon, Wednesday August 31st, 2022, reviewed by the medical team at the Arima General Hospital and subsequently discharged to continue his recovery at home.
The Honourable Minister would like to thank the staff of Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex Accident and Emergency Department for their initial attention and also the staff at the Arima General Hospital for their caring professionalism
He also expressed his «deep gratitude for the hundreds of messages of prayer and support that I received, especially from my beloved constituents of St Joseph.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian