Health Minister released from hospital

Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh has been dis­charged from the Ari­ma Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal af­ter be­ing re­viewed by the med­ical team to­day.

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Min­istry of Health:

Mem­bers of the pub­lic are ad­vised that Min­is­ter of Health, the Ho­n­ourable Ter­rence Deyals­ingh, was this af­ter­noon, Wednes­day Au­gust 31st, 2022, re­viewed by the med­ical team at the Ari­ma Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal and sub­se­quent­ly dis­charged to con­tin­ue his re­cov­ery at home.

The Ho­n­ourable Min­is­ter would like to thank the staff of Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex Ac­ci­dent and Emer­gency De­part­ment for their ini­tial at­ten­tion and al­so the staff at the Ari­ma Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal for their car­ing pro­fes­sion­al­ism

He al­so ex­pressed his «deep grat­i­tude for the hun­dreds of mes­sages of prayer and sup­port that I re­ceived, es­pe­cial­ly from my beloved con­stituents of St Joseph.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

