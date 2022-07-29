Head of scrap iron group denies buying stolen TSTT copper lines

Entornointeligente.com /

Scrap Iron Deal­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion (TTSI­DA) pres­i­dent Al­lan Fer­gu­son is deny­ing al­le­ga­tions that he has been pur­chas­ing stolen TSTT cop­per lines.

An anony­mous source sent Guardian Me­dia sev­er­al pho­tographs of piles of what ap­peared to be cop­per lines at Fer­gu­son’s com­pound, West In­di­an Sal­vage and Re­cy­cling Co Ltd, in Kel­ly Vil­lage, Ca­roni.

The pho­tos were tak­en in mid-June and when a GML news team vis­it­ed Fer­gu­son yes­ter­day and showed him the pho­tos, he did not de­ny they were on his prop­er­ty. Af­ter look­ing at the pho­to, Fer­gu­son said he was cer­tain the lines were cop­per.

«100 per cent sure,» he said.

How­ev­er, he had an ex­pla­na­tion.

«Let me ex­plain some­thing to you, I had won the bid of TSTT, TSTT had a whole set of cop­per and I had win the bid, so if you see any TSTT cop­per in this yard, is where I would have win the bid,» he said.

The win­ning bid was val­ued at $300,000, he said.

He pro­duced five «gate pass­es» each dat­ed in No­vem­ber 2021, show­ing that loads of cop­per wire were re­moved from TSTT’s com­pounds.

He said he had more gate pass­es be­cause his com­pa­ny had re­moved a sig­nif­i­cant amount of cop­per wires but he could not find them at the time of the in­ter­view.

Fer­gu­son said he left the wires out­side, where the pub­lic could see, be­cause he had noth­ing to hide.

Asked about state­ments made in press con­fer­ences over the past six months about not be­ing in­volved in the ex­port of cop­per, Fer­gu­son said he sells the pricey wire to an ex­porter.

«I sell it to a lo­cal man who ex­ports…A lot of wire sell al­ready, it’s more than three months now. I won it last year, but we on­ly start­ed to move it this year,» he said.

Asked why he pub­licly lam­bast­ed TSTT for months for not part­ner­ing with the TTSI­DA to re­move the ca­bles, Fer­gu­son said it was not the same thing.

He said to re­move those lines, his work­ers had to go through a process with TSTT.

«They will have a rou­tine with work­ers to go through, then you take it from their prop­er­ty and bring it to your yard, we did not put it in no ware­house be­cause we did not want to seem like we were hid­ing any­thing, so we put it out­side.»

He claimed those who were mak­ing al­le­ga­tions that he was buy­ing stolen ca­bles had an agen­da.

«If a man­go tree don’t have no man­goes in it, it won’t have no man­go to pelt down. The peo­ple who want to do that are the peo­ple who don’t want the or­gan­i­sa­tion to go for­ward and bet­ter, you will al­ways find them com­ing at me,» Fer­gu­son said.

He claimed the peo­ple who made the al­le­ga­tion did not like his ef­forts to reg­u­larise the scrap iron in­dus­try in the face of threats from the Gov­ern­ment to shut it down.

He said dur­ing his «in­spec­tions» of scrap iron yards over the past sev­er­al days, there were sev­er­al deal­ers who re­fused to al­low him and his team ac­cess to their prop­er­ties.

«There will al­ways be the few who don’t agree and don’t want to do what is best for the in­dus­try,» Fer­gu­son said.

GML con­tact­ed TSTT for con­fir­ma­tion of Fer­gu­son’s state­ments.

The com­pa­ny is­sued a brief re­lease stat­ing that Fer­gu­son’s com­pa­ny had won a bid to dis­pose of cop­per ca­bles from its To­ba­go, Farm Road and Ma­coya lo­ca­tions.

«Dis­placed cop­per ca­ble refers to items that are ei­ther aged, un­us­able or dam­aged,» TSTT said.

