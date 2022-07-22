Head of Iraq’s largest Sunni bloc blames Duhok attack on PKK terrorists

Entornointeligente.com /

Khamis al Khanjar, who leads the legislative bloc with the most Sunni lawmakers, said the terrorist mafia in the region carried out Wednesday’s attack with the PKK’s support that killed nine people. Al Khanjar also called for serious action against the PKK and various local armed militias. (AP) Terrorist organisations, including the PKK, are responsible for a deadly attack that earlier this week targeted civilians in northern Iraq's Duhok province, the chairman of the country's largest Sunni coalition has said.

On social media, Khamis al Khanjar, head of the Sunni al Siyadeh bloc in parliament, demanded that the government take serious action against the PKK and various local armed militias on the border with Türkiye.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Urging the public to unite against terror groups, al Khanjar voiced regret at the government's lacking efforts against terrorists.

Attack in Duhok

Nine people were killed and 23 injured in the attack in the Zakho district on Wednesday.

Turkish security sources have rejected reports «in support of» the PKK claiming that the civilians lost their lives due to «shelling» by Turkish forces.

The country's Foreign Ministry released a statement after the incident, asking Iraqi government officials not to make statements on the attack «under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda» of the PKK terrorist organisation.

«We invite Iraqi government officials…to co-operate in bringing the real perpetrators of this tragic incident into light,» the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Noting that Türkiye is against all manner of attacks targeting civilians, it said: «Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment.»

The Turkish foreign minister also said that Ankara had no role in the strike.

«According to the information we received from the Turkish Armed Forces, we did not carry out any attack against civilians,» Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a live interview on Thursday with public news broadcaster TRT Haber.

He added that PKK propaganda in Iraq came as Türkiye is soon to launch a new anti-terror operation in northern Syria, saying that Iraqi authorities must not fall into the trap of terrorist groups.

