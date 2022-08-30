Head of Health Promotion Unit warns against Tobacco and Alcohol consumption

Entornointeligente.com /

Coordinator of the Health Promotion Unit, Mignon Rolle-Shillingford has warned against the use of Tobacco and Tobacco second hand smoke as well as the consumption of Alcohol.

She said these are some of the main risk factors of non-communicable diseases in Dominica.

Shillingford made her remarks at the launch of the Walk For Cancer Care 2022 and ahead of the Caribbean Wellness Month 2022.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ290822MIG001.mp3 Head of the Health Promotion Unit, Mignon Rolle-Shillingford

