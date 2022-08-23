Head coach watching to see how squad responds to new captain

Entornointeligente.com /

BRIDGETOWN, Bar­ba­dos – West In­dies Women head coach Court­ney Walsh says one of the key things he will be look­ing for in the up­com­ing se­ries against New Zealand Women is how the squad works with re­cent­ly-ap­point­ed cap­tain Hay­ley Matthews.

The 24-year-old Bar­ba­di­an took over in June as skip­per from Stafanie Tay­lor, who was at the helm for sev­en years, and the three ODIs and five T20Is start­ing next month will be her first as­sign­ment as the new cap­tain.

«We have to give her all the sup­port,» Walsh said in a brief in­ter­view with CWI me­dia.

«It’s just go­ing to be in­ter­est­ing to see how every­body re­sponds to the new cap­tain, to the new ideas that we have, and to sort of get back in­to play­ing com­pet­i­tive crick­et.

«We have prob­a­bly two, two and a half tours be­fore the next T20 World Cup, so I think it’s very, very im­por­tant that we start plan­ning and try­ing at get­ting things sort­ed for that,» he added.

Walsh said, how­ev­er, that he would have liked to see the women in ac­tion more this year be­fore the up­com­ing se­ries – the ODIs run­ning from Sep­tem­ber 16-21 and the T20Is from Sep­tem­ber 26 to Oc­to­ber.

He al­so lament­ed that the squad for the se­ries would have to be cho­sen be­fore the Women’s Caribbean Pre­mier League (WC­PL), sched­uled for Au­gust 31 to Sep­tem­ber 4, is con­clud­ed.

«I would have loved to have a touch more crick­et, if I’m go­ing to be bru­tal­ly hon­est. The thing is that we’ll have to start pick­ing the squad be­fore the CPL is con­clud­ed, but we have a chance at look­ing at play­ers that we can bring in,» Walsh said.

«But in an ide­al world I would have loved for CPL to be fin­ished be­fore we go in­to the New Zealand se­ries, so we could have judged them from CPL and then take them in­to the se­ries, but that’s not the case. So we’ll have to pick from what we have and look at the com­bi­na­tions that we have to suit us best.

«But the good thing about CPL be­ing in­volved is that it will give us a chance of see­ing some more play­ers play, more ex­po­sure, and then ob­vi­ous­ly if there are any in­juries or any re­place­ments that we might need, de­pend­ing on how the se­ries is go­ing, we can al­ways bring them in,» he added.

As for the se­ries it­self, the head coach said he is look­ing for­ward to an­oth­er com­pre­hen­sive se­ries.

«Ob­vi­ous­ly, we want to win, we want to win every se­ries that we play and that’s the on­ly way we’re gonna rise and get above. So I want it to be com­pet­i­tive. Once the girls give 100 per cent and we’re sat­is­fied with that then we can al­ways look at where we can im­prove as well,» she said.

West In­dies Women are set to host New Zealand Women for the first time in eight years, with all games to be played at the Sir Vi­vian Richards Sta­di­um in An­tigua.

«They’ll be ob­vi­ous­ly com­ing here to play good crick­et as well. It’s a very good team. They’re ranked above us, so I think it will be a good test for us.»

(CMC)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

