Entornointeligente.com /

Photo credit: DFA Head Coach of the Menâs Senior National Football Team Rajesh Latchoo is backing his team to come through as Dominica faces St Lucia in a crucial group c match in league C of the CONCACAF nations league on Thursday at Windsor Park. Having suffered two draws against Anguilla, Dominica must win their remaining two matches against St Lucia to stand a chance of qualifying for the next stage. Dominica will play St. Lucia at Windsor Park on Thursday at 3 pm. Pho credit: DFA

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com