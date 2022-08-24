HDC to be restructured into 3 companies

Although the Government is moving to restructure the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis says there is no plan to retrench employees.Announcing the plan at an HDC key distribution ceremony at Carlton Place, San Fernando, yesterday, Robinson-Regis said she, Minister in the Ministry Adrian Leonce, Permanent Secretary Claire Davidson-William and HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlane had held discussions with the Public Services Association and National Union for Government and Federated Workers on the restructuring.
«Let me say that we do not intend for any job losses, if that was a concern,» Robinson-Regis said.
She explained that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed concerns about the HDC, as it appeared it was not fulfilling its core mandate to provide housing units to its clientele while maintaining its rental units and properties to the satisfaction of its tenants.
Rowley tasked the ministry, HDC and Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs with finding a viable solution.
The HDC subsequently conducted an organisational assessment which determined that if it maintained its current mode of operation, it would be unsustainable, dependent on the Government for working capital and saddled with unproductive legacy debts.
Robinson-Regis said factors affecting effectiveness included its diverse products and service portfolio, which over extended management’s focus and resources. Therefore, it reduced innovation and the development of expertise.
The other issue was the HDC’s requirement to balance the competing financial demands of providing innovative, high-quality housing to satisfy the demand for affordable housing and maintaining its communities with limited State subvention.
Robinson-Regis said for HDC to thrive and fulfil its mandate, it needs to re-engineer its identity, financing model and operational structure. Therefore, the team presented Cabinet with a new HDC structure featuring the HDC as a holding company with three subsidiaries.
The HDC Construction Co Ltd will manage property development, including land acquisition, urban planning and project and construction management. It will also provide financing solutions for projects.
The HDC Facilities Estate Management Co Ltd will handle property management, including the maintenance of rental units and provide administration for the management company portfolio. It will also partner with regional corporations and external entities for the upkeep of communities.
And finally, the HDC Asset Management Co Ltd will be responsible for completing the sale of the finished housing units and providing administrative support for housing developments under its purview until they are handed over to purchasers.
«Every other day, we see a newspaper article or a television story about the HDC. We want to ensure that after this, there is a change in how people perceive the HDC because ours is the mandate to ensure that our clientele is satisfied with what the HDC produces,» Robinson-Regis said.
The HDC believes the structure will ensure greater financial flexibility and the ability to monetise HDC assets that cannot be in their current form. It should also improve governance through accountability, reduce corporate risk, establish a good brand reputation and develop public confidence in the HDC.
The Government also plans to complete developments started years ago in the next fiscal year. This includes the controversial Edinburgh Towers in Chaguanas, which began in 2006 at a $140 million cost. However, it stalled in 2011 due to design flaws and missing approvals.
Robinson-Regis said when completed, the monthly rental cost for a two-bedroom apartment will be an estimated $850 and $950 for a three-bedroom apartment.
«These prices are unheard-of in the open market but we are sure it caters to a significant pool of HDC clients.»
There will also be rentals in Oasis Phase 5, Todd Street and Cypress Hills. HDC will offer similar options at Almond Courts, Trou Macaque and the Beetham Project Phase Four developments.
The HDC also yesterday presented keys to 60 recipients for units in Carlton Place, Real Springs, Vieux Fort, Buen Intento, Carlsen Fields, Harmony Hall, Riverside South and Lake View.
Leonce said the HDC could collect approximately $38 million from yesterday’s distributions when customers close mortgages on their properties. He said since 2015, HDC had allocated over 6,000 units, with another 300 up for distribution between today and Christmas.
«It means a correlated number of families will be living their dream of home ownership by Christmas,» Leonce said.
