HDC blocked from starting, continuing work

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has been barred from commencing or continuing work on a housing project near or on the site of the St Augustine Nurseries, pending the outcome of a lawsuit over the decision of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) to grant permission for the development.
Delivering a written decision on Tuesday, High Court Judge Robin Mohammed issued the injunction against the HDC as he granted environmentalist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh and farmer Shiraz Khan leave to pursue their judicial review lawsuit against the EMA.
Through the lawsuit, Kublalsingh and Khan are seeking to quash the Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) which the HDC obtained from the EMA in September 2018.
Under the CEC, the HDC was granted permission to construct 12 eight-story apartment buildings with 504 apartments on 17.4 acres of land in Curepe occupied by the nurseries, which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and was used to collect, conserve and propagate plant material for local farmers.
In the lawsuit, the duo is claiming that the EMA should have requested that the HDC perform a comprehensive environmental impact assessment before granting the CEC because of the potential permanent negative impacts of the project.
In opposing the duo being granted leave to pursue the case, the EMA challenged their delay in filing it and claimed that it would be prejudicial and detrimental to good administration, as it would further delay a much-needed public project for middle and low-income families. It also claimed that the duo did not raise any arguable grounds which may have a realistic prospect of success at an eventual trial.
Justice Mohammed rejected its complaint over the delay, as he noted that while it should have been filed sooner, the duo was not outside the three-month deadline for doing so.
«Notwithstanding the importance of the project and the likely administrative costs incurred thus far, I do not find that there has been undue delay in making this application,» Justice Mohammed said.
He also said a preliminary analysis of the grounds raised by the duo showed the case was not weak as contended by the EMA.
Dealing specifically with the duo’s claim that the EMA issued the CEC without full and accurate information on the impact of the project, Justice Mohammed said: «Given my above findings that there is evidence to suggest that the EMA may have considered inaccurate and deficient information provided by the HDC in making its determination on the application, I conclude that this ground has a realistic prospect of success.»
As part of his decision in the case, Justice Mohammed ordered the duo to serve the lawsuit on the HDC.
Kublalsingh and Khan are being represented by Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon and Arya Mahabir. Ian Benjamin, SC, Tekiyah Jorsling and Maurice Wishart represented the EMA.
The case is scheduled to come up for case management on September 13.
