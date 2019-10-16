HBO Max Adds Three Execs to Drama Team

Entornointeligente.com /

HBO Max is continuing its spate of executive hires.

The nascent WarnerMedia streamer has now tapped Roberto Alcantara, Chika Chukudebelu and Mark Tuohy to all be vice presidents in the drama department. The announcement was made by Joey Chavez , EVP of original drama at HBO Max , to whom they will all report.

Chavez and his team are tasked with the creating a slate of original dramas for the direct-to-consumer offering scheduled to launch in the spring of 2020.

“The premium drama bar is set high, and I have no doubt this talented team will deliver and be great creative partners to great creators,” said Kevin Reilly , chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS & truTV.

The new hires join David Poynter, vice president of drama, and Maura Feerick, director of drama, to round out Chavez’s team.

“We are proud to have a drama team that reflects a variety of voices, tastes and points of view,” said Chavez. “Bringing together the best people who come from studios, networks and various genres, gives us a great mix of backgrounds to tap into. It’s this collective of skills and diversity that will create the kind of signature dramas that will be unique to HBO Max.”

Recently, Alcantara was vice president of comedy development and programming for Fox Entertainment, overseeing the development and production for the network’s comedy slate, including “Last Man Standing,” animated series “Bless The Harts” and talk-comedy show “What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage.”

Chukudebelu comes to HBO Max from NBCUâs UCP where she was vice president of development. Prior to that, Chukudebelu worked at BET Networks where she shaped creative content for scripted series, including “Being Mary Jane” starring Gabrielle Union, “Madiba” starring Laurence Fishburne.

In his most recent role, Tuohy served as vice president of creative affairs for A+E Studios, where he developed scripted dramas including “Project Blue Book” for History and “Reprisal” for Hulu.

