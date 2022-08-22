Has the Caribbean forgotten how to farm?

Entornointeligente.com /

The peo­ple of the Caribbean have large­ly for­got­ten the art of farm­ing, and it is im­per­a­tive that we re­learn the skill.

This was a com­mon lament among Cari­com’s lead­ers at the open­ing cer­e­mo­ny of the Agri In­vest­ment Fo­rum and Ex­po II at the Na­tion­al Acad­e­my for Per­form­ing Arts on Fri­day.

Bar­ba­dos Prime Min­is­ter Mia Mot­t­ley raised the con­cern dur­ing her speech at The Lord Kitch­en­er Au­di­to­ri­um, not­ing that as the re­gion em­barks on a dri­ve to in­crease food pro­duc­tion and re­duce the over­all food im­port bill, large-scale train­ing will be re­quired.

«We have to ad­mit, re­gret­tably, that many of our peo­ple have lost the art of farm­ing and lost the knowl­edge and there­fore the piv­otal role of those videos as well with the sup­port of the ex­ten­sion ser­vices in our Min­istries of Agri­cul­ture will be­come crit­i­cal,» said Mot­t­ley.

She said it was cru­cial for the peo­ple of the Caribbean to re-learn how to grow their own food not sim­ply to achieve Cari­com’s 25 by 25 goal, but to al­so ad­dress grow­ing health con­cerns due to the con­sump­tion of un­healthy meals.

«Food and wa­ter are the new oil, let us get to the task to en­sure that all of our peo­ple not on­ly ben­e­fit from it in terms of their health, but al­so in terms of their pock­ets,» said Mot­t­ley.

«We have to do it not on­ly be­cause of the eco­nom­ic re­quire­ments but be­cause of the health re­quire­ments. The re­al­i­ty is that every ma­jor health site will tell you about the ap­pro­pri­ate use of low glycemic foods. Most of that we grow here but our young­sters eat mac­a­roni pie and fries. We’ve got to change that,» the Bar­ba­dos Prime Min­is­ter lament­ed, «It’s not good enough for us to make speech­es about colo­nial­ism in su­per­mar­kets, if we’re not pre­pared to change peo­ple’s ac­cess to the food.»

The dis­si­pa­tion of home-grown crops was al­so ac­knowl­edged by Prime Min­is­ter Dr. Kei­th Row­ley, who said the tra­di­tion of grow­ing food in back yards and rear­ing an­i­mals, dwin­dled from gen­er­a­tion to gen­er­a­tion.

«When I grew up in To­ba­go every house­hold had yard fowls most neigh­bours had a pig or a sheep or a goat in the back­yard and every­body had a patch of some­thing grow­ing some­where,» said the Prime Min­is­ter, who fur­ther ex­plained that as time went on the art of grow­ing crops at home was large­ly lost.

«The most im­por­tant chal­lenge that we have is who go­ing to do this farm­ing be­cause a lot of the peo­ple who farmed when we were farm­ing and were self-suf­fi­cient are no longer with us. We are their grand­chil­dren or their great-grand­chil­dren. They have not been re­placed and that is why the youth pro­gramme is so im­por­tant. That we are in­tro­duc­ing our young peo­ple to an en­deav­our, to a busi­ness that is not on­ly lu­cra­tive if it is well done, but it can save us from star­va­tion is hap­pen­ing,» he said.

The Prime Min­is­ter called on the re­gion’s uni­ver­si­ties to play their part in this much need train­ing that was need­ed across the re­gion.

«We have gone past the stage where the Uni­ver­si­ty of Guyana, the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies, and the Uni­ver­si­ty of Trinidad and To­ba­go are lux­u­ries and ivory tow­ers. They need to get in­volved in help­ing us solve these prob­lems, train­ing our young peo­ple,» said the Prime Min­is­ter.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

