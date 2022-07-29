Harbour View to play Caribbean All-Stars in Brooklyn

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica Premier League champions Harbour View will head to New York City in September to face off with a Caribbean All-Star team in the VM Group Cup.

The Stars of the East will play a Caribbean select team at Old Boys High School in Brooklyn on Saturday, September 3 at 5 p.m.

The Caribbean All-Star Select Team comprises players from the Caribbean Premier League Soccer Tournament in the Tri-State region. Notable players are Ojai Bedward (Jamaica), Clive Murray (Grenada), Kele Sylvester (Jamaica), Kendon ‘Pimaz’ Anderson (Jamaica) and Trayon Bobb (Guyana).

Head coach of Harbour View Football Club, Ludlow Bernard, reflects on the importance of this fixture.

«This opportunity provides development, visibility and exposure to many of our young players. As the new five-star generals in Jamaica, we are enthusiastic about facing this international XI. Football fans in general, and Harbour View fans in particular, can come out to see a young Trayvone Reid, our new sensational goalkeeper Anthony Bennett, as well as Jahshaun Anglin, Phillon Lawrence and Nicholas Hamilton. These are all upcoming stars for Harbour View. We look forward to your support.»

